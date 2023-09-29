News & Insights

US Markets

Blinken says he raised with India's Jaishankar killing of Sikh advocate in Canada

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

September 29, 2023 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he raised the killing of a Sikh separatist advocate in Canada with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a meeting on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said he hoped India and Canada will work together to resolve the matter while adding those responsible should be held accountable.

Ties between Indian and Canada have become seriously strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament earlier this month Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.