Blinken says China spy balloon incident 'should be closed'

June 20, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the spy balloon incident with China "should be closed" in an interview with MSNBC posted online on Tuesday.

"We did what we needed to do to protect our interests, we said what we needed to say and made clear what needed to make clear in terms of this not happening again. So as long as it doesn't, that chapter should be closed," Antony Blinken said in the video interview with MSNBC.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
