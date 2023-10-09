News & Insights

Blinken reiterates US support for Niger civilian govt in call with ousted leader

October 09, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in a military coup in July, to reiterate Washington's support for the African country's democratically elected government, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken told Bazoum that a civilian-led government "presents the best opportunity to ensure that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region," the statement said.

Soldiers from the presidential guard detained Bazoum on July 26 and have set up a transitional government, one of a series of recent coups in West Africa's Sahel region.

"The United States calls for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained following the military takeover," the State Department said.

