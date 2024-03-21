News & Insights

US Markets

Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza

Credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

March 21, 2024 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to increase aid to Palestinians.

Blinken began a tour of the Middle East on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.