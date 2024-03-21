Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and efforts to increase aid to Palestinians.

Blinken began a tour of the Middle East on Wednesday.

