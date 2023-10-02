News & Insights

US Markets

Blinken meets Guatemalan President-elect Arevalo, supports 'peaceful' transition

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS ECHEVERRIA

October 02, 2023 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on Monday, following Washington concerns that Guatemalan authorities have been trying to undermine the transfer of power to Arevalo.

THE TAKE

The United States has expressed "grave concern" over what it regards as "continued efforts to undermine Guatemala's peaceful transition of power" and has imposed visa restrictions on those who it sees as undermining democracy.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old anti-graft crusader, recorded a landslide win in August and is due to take office in January. He has repeatedly complained of a "coup d'état" and persecution by prosecutors against him and his party, Movimiento Semilla.

KEY QUOTES

"The Secretary (Blinken) expressed support for Guatemala's peaceful political transition to President-elect Arevalo," the State Department said in a statement after the Monday virtual meeting.

"He also expressed solidarity with the Guatemalan people as they face continued efforts to impede a democratic transfer of power."

CONTEXT

Guatemala's Public Ministry raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Friday for at least 20 hours to seize boxes holding tabulations from election voting. It has alleged party registration flaws that Semilla denies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva has said the events raise concerns about the electoral process and rule of law, while the Organization of American States has warned of constitutional violations.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.