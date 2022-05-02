US Markets

Blinken holds talks with Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to talks between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition Unitary Platform, the U.S. State Department said.

