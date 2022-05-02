Blinken holds talks with Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to talks between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition Unitary Platform, the U.S. State Department said.

