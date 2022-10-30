US Markets

Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine, Sino-U.S. relations with China's Wang Yi

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call on Sunday and discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart on the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, the statement said.

