World Markets

Blinken calls talks with UAE leader 'excellent', did not focus on oil supply

Contributor
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had an "excellent meeting" with the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, one of several issues that Washington and its Gulf partners are not in full agreement on.

By Humeyra Pamuk

ALGIERS, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had an "excellent meeting" with the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, one of several issues that Washington and its Gulf partners are not in full agreement on.

Blinken told reporters during a visit to Algeria that energy was not a focus of the talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in neighboring Morocco on Tuesday, even though Washington wants Gulf nations to increase oil production to tame rampant crude prices, partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe it's critical there be abundant supplies of energy on markets now and that there also be a steady supply, but as it happens we didn't focus on that issue specifically," Blinken told reporters.

He said he assured Sheikh Mohammed of Washington's support against attacks from the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and welcomed the UAE's support for a truce in Yemen that could lead to a ceasefire.

Washington wants its Arab allies to take a stronger stance against Russia over its assault on Ukraine by voting with the United States in the United Nations, joining Western sanctions or even sending security assistance to Ukraine.

Blinken said he had a "very constructive discussion" with the crown prince about Ukraine and said U.S. officials were following up with Emirati counterparts on several issues after Tuesday's talks.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Simon Lewis; editing by Grant McCool)

((simon.lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 680-0055;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Volatility Term Structures Have Made Remarkable Moves Since the Beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War

Mar 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular