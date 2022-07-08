Blinken calls on Russia to let Ukrainian grain out - Western official

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Russia directly at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali on Friday and called on Moscow to let Ukrainian grain out to the world, a Western offical said.

Blinken spoke at a plenary session of the meeting, which was focused on food and energy insecurity, said the official, who did not want to be otherwise identified.

"He addressed Russia directly, saying: 'To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,'” the official said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Editing by William Maclean)

