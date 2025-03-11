Blink Charging UK Secures LEVI Funding for Over 350 EV Chargers in Brighton & Hove

Blink Charging UK secures a £500,000 contract for 350 EV chargers in Brighton & Hove to enhance local infrastructure.

Blink Charging UK has been selected as the preferred bidder for a 15-year contract with Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC), valued at over £500,000, to install a minimum of 350 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the region. This initiative marks one of the first contracts funded by the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI), aimed at expanding EV charging networks across the UK. It will enhance the existing network of over 400 Blink chargers in Brighton & Hove. Blink's Managing Director, Alex Calnan, expressed excitement about collaborating with BHCC to create a sustainable and reliable charging network. The contract aligns with Blink's broader goals to support local authorities in electrified transportation efforts, as highlighted by the company's President and CEO, Mike Battaglia.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging UK has been named the preferred bidder for a significant 15-year contract valued at over £500,000 to provide a minimum of 350 electric vehicle chargers in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council.

This contract marks an important milestone as one of the first to be awarded through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI), highlighting Blink's role in expanding EV infrastructure in the UK.

The expansion will add to the existing 400 chargers Blink operates in Brighton & Hove, reinforcing the company's commitment to enhancing the local EV charging network.

The company has a successful five-year history of collaboration with Brighton & Hove City Council, showcasing its established presence and reliability in the region's EV charging solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the contract being "subject to contract execution" indicates uncertainty and potential delays in the project.

The press release emphasizes a need for "visible and high-quality charging infrastructure," suggesting that there may currently be shortcomings in their existing services

Despite securing the Brighton contract, there is no mention of broader financial stability or profitability, which could raise concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the LEVI funding for Blink Charging UK?

The LEVI funding is designated for expanding EV charging infrastructure in Brighton & Hove, supporting the installation of at least 350 chargers.

How much is the contract with Brighton & Hove City Council worth?

The contract is valued at over £500,000 for a 15-year period to enhance the region's EV infrastructure.

How does LEVI support the UK's net-zero goals?

LEVI helps install public charging stations, bridging the gap between national net-zero objectives and practical EV adoption in communities.

How many chargers will Blink Charging operate in Brighton & Hove?

With the new contract, Blink Charging will have a total of over 750 chargers operating across Brighton & Hove.

What is Blink Charging UK's mission?

Blink Charging UK aims to provide accessible and reliable EV charging solutions, promoting the transition to sustainable transport in the UK.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





London, UK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blink Charging UK (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has been named the preferred bidder (subject to contract execution) by Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC) for a 15-year contract valued at over £500,000, for a minimum of 350 chargers to service the region’s EV infrastructure.





This will be one of the first contracts to be awarded through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI) and will add hundreds of additional chargers to the more than 400 Blink chargers already operating across Brighton & Hove. The LEVI fund was introduced to help drive the expansion of EV charging networks throughout the UK by supporting local authorities in installing public charging stations. By bridging the gap between national net-zero goals and practical EV adoption, LEVI is designed to make sustainable transport more accessible and convenient for communities across the country.





“We are extremely excited at the prospect of once again working with Brighton & Hove City Council to help deliver an innovative, future-ready, sustainable network that is focused on reliability and sustainability,”



said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Blink Charging UK.



“We have a successful five-year history of providing EV charging solutions to Brighton & Hove residents and look forward to joining BHCC at this year’s Charge & Drive EV Experience Day in early April.”





“This LEVI funding opportunity in Brighton & Hove marks the latest in a series of key milestones in Blink’s UK, European, and global expansion,”



said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging,



“reinforcing our commitment to support local authorities and municipalities in their electrified transportation ambitions. As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, it’s essential that we continue to provide visible and high-quality charging infrastructure.”





Blink Charging UK continues to secure collaborations nationwide, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.





About Blink Charging UK







Blink Charging UK is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Committed to helping the UK transition to sustainable transport, Blink provides accessible and reliable charging options for communities, businesses, and government projects across the country. Learn more at



https://blinkcharging.com/en-gb



About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit





Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe









PR@BlinkCharging.com











Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com







