BLINK CHARGING Earnings Preview: Recent $BLNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLINK CHARGING ($BLNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,128,360 and earnings of -$0.17 per share.

BLINK CHARGING Insider Trading Activity

BLINK CHARGING insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

BLINK CHARGING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of BLINK CHARGING stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

