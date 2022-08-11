Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a good week for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.7% to US$23.11. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$11m beat expectations by 18%, statutory losses ballooned to US$0.52 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Blink Charging after the latest results. NasdaqCM:BLNK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Blink Charging are now predicting revenues of US$53.8m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 30% to US$1.85 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$52.7m and losses of US$1.46 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Blink Charging even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$26.38, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Blink Charging analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Blink Charging's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 128% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 59% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Blink Charging is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Blink Charging. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Blink Charging. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Blink Charging analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Blink Charging that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.