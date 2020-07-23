Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) closed at $7.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 172.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BLNK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BLNK is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 million, up 75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $6.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.7% and +132.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BLNK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BLNK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

