Blink Charging Co. Partners with Universal Media to Launch Innovative EV Totem Concept for Enhanced Charging and Media Experience

Blink Charging and Universal Media launch the EV Totem, combining EV charging with digital media displays for enhanced user experiences.

Blink Charging Co. has partnered with Universal Media to launch the EV Totem, an innovative electric vehicle charging solution that features elevated dual-sided digital media displays. The first installation of EV Totems is now available at Mountain View Village in Salt Lake City, Utah, serving as a pilot for future installations in high-traffic areas. These units offer optimal visibility for advertisements and provide real-time analytics for brands, enhancing the charging experience for drivers while generating potential revenue streams for businesses and communities. The collaboration aims to create a smarter, connected platform that integrates EV charging with dynamic media content, transforming the way drivers interact with charging stations and the surrounding environment.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Universal Media introduces the innovative EV Totem concept, combining EV charging solutions with dual-sided digital media displays, enhancing user experience.

EV Totem installations at high-traffic locations, starting with Mountain View Village in Salt Lake City, signify strategic expansion efforts for Blink Charging.

The advanced analytics and real-time ad targeting capabilities of the EV Totem open potential revenue streams for businesses and brands, enhancing the overall value proposition.

The partnership aims to transform the EV charging experience into a connected platform, positioning Blink Charging at the forefront of EV infrastructure and media integration.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with Universal Media may divert focus from Blink's core EV charging services, potentially causing operational distractions.



The introduction of the EV Totem could imply a shift in Blink's business model, which may create uncertainty among investors concerning future revenue streams.



Dependence on external partnerships, such as with Universal Media, may increase risks related to share performance and market positioning if the collaboration does not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is the EV Totem concept launched by Blink Charging?

The EV Totem combines advanced EV charging solutions with dual-sided digital media displays for enhanced media experiences.

Where can drivers find the EV Totem installations?

The first EV Totem units are installed at Mountain View Village in Salt Lake City, Utah, a busy retail destination.

How does the EV Totem enhance the charging experience for drivers?

The EV Totem provides reliable charging and features elevated HD displays that offer relevant content and advertisements while drivers charge.

What benefits does the EV Totem offer to brands and businesses?

The EV Totem creates new revenue opportunities and enhanced community interaction through real-time, location-based advertising and integrated analytics.

Who are the key partners involved in the EV Totem initiative?

Blink Charging Co. and Universal Media are collaborating to develop and expand the EV Totem installations in high-traffic locations.

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$BLNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

Full Release





Bowie, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has collaborated with Universal Media to launch the EV Totem concept – an advanced combination of Blink’s innovative EV charging solutions with elevated, dual-sided digital media displays, redefining EV-integrated media experiences.”





The EV Totem units are installed and are now available to drivers at Mountain View Village, a high-traffic retail and lifestyle destination in Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the first step in Blink and Universal Media’s joint strategy to expand EV Totem installations to additional high-traffic locations.





The EV Totem introduces an advanced approach to EV-integrated media, with elevated screens for optimal visibility and advanced analytics that provide real-time insights for brands and property partners.





This collaboration provides reliable charging for EV drivers while delivering a dynamic media experience through EV Totem’s dual 55-inch high-definition digital display set seven feet above the ground for optimal visibility, even when vehicles are parked for charging. Real-time, location-based ad targeting and integrated analytics further enhance the value of the EV Totem as a next generation mobility and media platform. For businesses, brands and marketers, EV Totem offers potential opportunities for additional revenue streams and powerful tools for community interaction.





“Blink is proud to collaborate with Universal Media to bring this future-focused innovation to life,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “Together, we’re transforming the EV charging experience to a dynamic media and mobility platform — bringing relevant content to drivers while they charge.”





“The EV Totem is designed to transform EV charging into a smarter, connected platform — one that delivers value for drivers while unlocking new opportunities for brands, property partners, and communities,” said Todd Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Universal Media LLC.





###







About Universal Media LLC







Universal Media LLC builds high-impact, place-based media networks in some of the country’s most influential lifestyle and urban environments. Its latest innovation, the EV Totem, merges EV charging, digital media, and real-time engagement into a unified curbside platform — transforming everyday destinations into intelligent, connected experiences.









Learn more at



https://www.universalevx.com



.





Universal Media - Media Contact:





Robyn Cohen







robyn@universalmediaus.com







801-347-5757







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit





https://blinkcharging.com/









Note: “



EV Totem” is a trademark of Universal Media LLC. Patent pending. All rights reserved.









Blink Media Contact







Felicitas Massa









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446



