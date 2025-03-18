Blink Charging Co. Partners with Porsche to Supply 50 EV Chargers at Premium Locations in Mexico

Blink Charging will supply 50 EV chargers at premium destinations in Mexico under the Porsche Destination Charging Program.

Quiver AI Summary

Blink Charging Co. has announced an agreement to supply 50 electric vehicle chargers at select premium hotels, retail, and restaurant locations in Mexico as part of the Porsche Destination Charging Program. This initiative aims to provide convenient charging options for drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid Porsche vehicles. Customers will enjoy free charging sessions, a free Blink RFID card, and discounts at other Blink locations. The company's IQ200 chargers, which offer efficient charging up to 19.2 kW, will be managed under Blink’s 'owned' business model, responsible for the entire lifecycle of the charging stations. The deployment of these chargers, starting in March 2025, is expected to enhance Porsche's commitment to sustainability and support the transition to electric mobility in Latin America.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging Co. has secured a significant agreement to supply 50 EV chargers at premium locations in Mexico, enhancing its presence in a growing market for electric vehicle infrastructure.

The partnership with Porsche involves participation in the Porsche Destination Charging Program, connecting Blink with a reputable automotive brand and its clientele, potentially increasing Blink's brand visibility and customer base.

Porsche EV drivers will benefit from free charging sessions and discounts, promoting usage of Blink's charging stations and thereby increasing revenue opportunities for Blink and its partner locations.

Blink’s commitment to managing the entire lifecycle of the charging stations demonstrates their capability and reliability in the EV charging market, strengthening customer trust and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with Porsche enhances Blink's service offerings, it may raise questions about the company's reliance on high-end markets, potentially limiting broader market appeal and access for everyday consumers.



The announcement highlights that the charging stations will only be available starting in March 2025, which could imply delays in realizing revenue and limiting immediate benefits from the partnership.



There is no mention of financial details regarding the agreement or how it will impact Blink's financial stability, which may lead to concerns about the company's profitability and financial health in the long term.

FAQ

What is the Blink Charging and Porsche collaboration?

Blink Charging is providing 50 chargers at premium locations in Mexico as part of the Porsche Destination Charging Program.

When will the new charging stations be available?

The charging stations will be available for use starting in March 2025.

What benefits do Porsche EV drivers receive?

Porsche EV drivers will enjoy free charging sessions, a free Blink RFID card, and a 35% discount at Blink locations.

How does Blink Charging support site installation and maintenance?

Blink will handle site assessment, installation, maintenance, repairs, and training for its charging stations.

What technology does Blink's IQ200 charger use?

Blink's IQ200 chargers offer efficient up to 19.2 kW charging and a user-friendly experience via the Blink Network’s cloud-based software.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Bowie, Md., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it has reached an agreement to supply 50 chargers at select premium hotels, retail and restaurant locations throughout Mexico as part of the Porsche Destination Charging Program.





Porsche Destination Charging is a global charging network that offers drivers of fully electric and plug-in hybrid Porsche vehicles convenient charging options at exclusive destinations such as hotels, restaurants, golf clubs, and marinas.





Porsche Destination clients will receive free charging sessions, a free Blink RFID card, and a 35% discount at all other Blink Charging locations. Participating locations will receive a percentage of the charging revenue as an added benefit for hosting the stations.





This initiative further accelerates Blink’s expansion plans into Mexico where the Company will own, operate, supply, and maintain the chargers. In addition, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.





“Thanks to our collaboration with Blink Charging, we are expanding and strengthening the public charging network with faster and smarter stations, thereby enhancing our users’ charging experience. This effort contributes to the expansion of a constantly growing network, offering more convenient options in various locations, facilitating mobility, and promoting the transition to electromobility," said Camilo San Martín, Director of Porsche de Mexico. “We are pleased to strengthen our commitment to reducing emissions while providing more charging solutions to our customers and brand enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy their vehicles even more on longer trips.”





Blink’s IQ200 chargers offer efficient charging capabilities with up to 19.2 kW of power and a seamless user experience. The Blink Network’s cloud-based software also allows users to manage their charging sessions effortlessly.





“We’re excited to be working with Porsche to bring our cutting-edge charging technology and services to these travel destinations in Mexico,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “Hospitality destinations are a key driver behind EV accessibility in LATAM and play a pivotal and dynamic role in driving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. Under the ‘Blink Owned’ business model, Blink Charging will manage the entire lifecycle of the charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance. This collaboration boosts the sustainability initiatives of the hotels, retail and restaurant locations. It also provides Porsche EV drivers with reliable, advanced mobility solutions.”





The new charging stations will be available for use starting in March of 2025.





###







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit



https://blinkcharging.com/









Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe







PR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea







IR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 446



