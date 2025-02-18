Blink Charging Co. Partners with City of Alameda to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Blink Charging will install up to 50 EV charging ports in Alameda, California, enhancing local charging infrastructure and sustainability efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Blink Charging Co. has announced an agreement to install up to 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Alameda, California, aimed at improving charging availability and promoting sustainability. The project will be executed in two phases, starting with 13 Level 2 and DC fast charging ports at four locations, with further expansion contingent on funding. Blink will collaborate with city officials to identify sites and provide various services, including installation and maintenance. Mike Battaglia, Blink's President and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for working with Alameda to enhance EV charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand and support environmental initiatives.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging has secured an agreement to provide up to 50 EV charging ports in Alameda, California, which enhances its market presence and visibility in the growing EV charging sector.

The initiative supports the City of Alameda in addressing the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure, aligning Blink’s services with environmental sustainability goals.

The project demonstrates Blink’s commitment to collaborating with local governments, potentially opening doors for future partnerships and projects in other municipalities.

With the provision of related services, including installation and maintenance, Blink can create additional revenue streams while enhancing customer satisfaction and strengthening client relationships.

Potential Negatives

The agreement's Phase 2 deployment of 34 additional ports is contingent upon available funding and aligned priorities, indicating potential uncertainty in future expansions.

The exact number of chargers and locations is subject to adjustment, which may suggest challenges in planning and implementation.

There is no mention of specific timelines or final commitments for installation, which could reflect a lack of urgency in meeting the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure in Alameda.

FAQ

What is Blink Charging's recent agreement with Alameda, California?

Blink Charging has agreed to provide up to 50 EV charging ports throughout Alameda, California, to enhance local EV infrastructure.

When will the installation of EV charging ports in Alameda begin?

Installations are targeted to begin in 2025 as part of the partnership between Blink Charging and the City of Alameda.

How many charging ports will be included in Phase 1 of the project?

Phase 1 will include the deployment of 13 Level 2 and DCFC ports across four locations in Alameda.

What services will Blink provide to the City of Alameda?

Blink will provide site assessment, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training for the charging stations.

How does Blink Charging contribute to a sustainable future?

Blink Charging aims to reduce emissions and promote energy independence through the installation of convenient EV charging solutions.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Blink to provide expanded charging availability and support a more sustainable future for the state









Bowie, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Blink Charging Co.





(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it has reached an agreement to provide up to 50 EV charging ports throughout the City of Alameda, California.





The agreement sets the stage for Blink Charging and the City of Alameda to collaboratively identify sites and install public charging solutions for residents and visitors to the area. Blink and the City are targeting installations to begin this year.





Phase 1 of the agreement will include the deployment of 13 Level 2 and DCFC ports across four locations in Alameda. Phase 2 will add 34 more ports, contingent upon available funding and the aligned priorities of Blink and the city, to be installed at publicly accessible charging stations throughout the city.





The exact number of chargers and locations is subject to adjustment. Blink is working with Alameda officials to identify and deploy critical EV infrastructure throughout the city.





Additionally, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.





“We’re excited to be working with the City of Alameda on this project to bring the community convenient EV charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO. “Alameda was looking to partner with a reliable charging solution that could potentially service the entire city portfolio. As the need for chargers in Alameda continues to grow, we look forward to working with the city to develop additional sites. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in reducing emissions and contributing to energy independence while enhancing the EV driver experience in Alameda. We are grateful for the city’s trust and our shared vision.”





About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





