Blink Charging Co. Files Registration Statement for Envoy Technologies Initial Public Offering

Blink Charging filed an S-1 registration with the SEC to offer shares of its subsidiary Envoy Technologies for public trading.

Blink Charging Co. has announced the filing of a registration statement with the SEC for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares from its subsidiary, Envoy Technologies, which specializes in electric vehicle car-sharing services. The specific number of shares and price range for the offering have yet to be determined, and the completion of the IPO is contingent upon market conditions and the SEC's review. Following the IPO, Envoy plans to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "EVOY." Envoy is known for providing electric car-sharing services in various private properties, supporting community mobility initiatives and urban development goals. Blink Charging is recognized for its leadership in electric vehicle charging equipment and services, enhancing the transition to electric transportation through its network and strategic partnerships across multiple locations.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging Co. has filed a registration statement with the SEC for the initial public offering of its subsidiary, Envoy Technologies, which indicates growth and potential capital raising opportunities for the company.

The IPO aims to list Envoy on The Nasdaq Capital Market, potentially increasing its visibility and credibility in the market.

Envoy's business model of electric car-sharing services aligns with national goals of reducing parking demand and individual car ownership, supporting sustainable urban development initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Filing a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) suggests that the company may be in need of additional capital, which could reflect financial instability or lower-than-expected performance.

The lack of determined number of shares and price range for the IPO may indicate uncertainty in the market or investor appetite for the offering.

The dependency on market conditions and the SEC review process highlights potential delays or obstacles in completing the IPO, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Blink Charging planning with Envoy Technologies?

Blink Charging has filed to sell shares of its subsidiary, Envoy Technologies, which offers electric vehicle car-sharing services.

Where will Envoy Technologies' shares be listed?

Envoy Technologies intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EVOY."

When can shares of Envoy Technologies be sold?

Shares cannot be sold until the SEC's registration statement becomes effective and other market conditions are satisfied.

What services does Envoy Technologies provide?

Envoy provides all-electric car-sharing services, primarily for private properties like apartments and hotels, promoting community shared mobility.

How does Blink Charging support EV adoption?

Blink Charging offers innovative EV charging solutions and operates a network that tracks EV charging stations and data across various locations.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Blink Charging Co.





(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to sell shares of its subsidiary





Envoy Technologies, Inc



.



(“Envoy”), a leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based EVs.





The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and the completion of the SEC's review process.





Envoy Technologies, a subsidiary of Blink Charging, applied to list its common stock for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EVOY."





A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.





This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.







About Envoy







Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, CA. Envoy’s offerings include all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private properties as an amenity such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. Real estate owners and operators cooperate with Envoy to introduce community shared mobility programs that enrich the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.







About Blink Charging











Blink Charging Co.





(Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to Envoy Technologies’ proposed initial public offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including that the conditions to completing the initial public offering are not satisfied. Envoy Technologies undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law.





