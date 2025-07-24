Blink Charging Co. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2025

Blink Charging Co. will announce Q2 results on August 7, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Blink Charging Co. will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 7, following market close, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the live webcast on the company's website or via a specific link, while phone participation is also available. A replay of the teleconference will be accessible until September 6. Blink Charging, a leader in electric vehicle charging equipment and services, focuses on facilitating the transition to electric transportation through its proprietary charging network and innovative solutions across various locations. The press release includes forward-looking statements, cautioning investors about the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with future performance projections.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging will announce its second-quarter results, indicating ongoing operations and financial accountability.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast for investors, promoting transparency and engagement with shareholders.

Blink Charging's established strategic partnerships indicate growth potential in various markets, enhancing its competitive positioning in the EV charging industry.

Potential Negatives

The company has not yet disclosed its second quarter results, leading to uncertainty among investors about its financial performance.

The use of forward-looking statements may create expectations that could lead to disappointment if actual results diverge significantly from projections.

The lack of specific metrics or achievements in the press release may raise concerns about operational effectiveness and future growth.

FAQ

When will Blink Charging announce its second quarter results?

Blink Charging will announce its second quarter results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

How can investors access the Blink Charging conference call?

Investors can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 or joining the live webcast on Blink's website.

What time does the Blink Charging conference call start?

The conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How long will the teleconference replay be available?

The replay of the teleconference will be available until September 6, 2025.

What services does Blink Charging provide?

Blink Charging specializes in electric vehicle charging equipment, services, and a proprietary EV charging network.

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$BLNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

Bowie, MD, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its second quarter results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at



www.blinkcharging.com



, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:







https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/52781







To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 977675.





A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52781.







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit



https://blinkcharging.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446











Blink Media Contact







Felicitas Massa









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266



