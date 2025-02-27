Blink Charging Co. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results on March 13, 2025

Blink Charging Co. will announce 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Blink Charging Co. will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time for discussing the financial outcomes, which can be accessed via the Blink Charging website or by phone. Blink Charging is a prominent provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, facilitating the transition to electric transportation through its EV charging network and strategic partnerships across various locations. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s expectations and performance, cautioning investors that actual results may differ due to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the fourth quarter and year-end 2024 results demonstrates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company management and gain insights into Blink Charging's performance and strategies.

Blink Charging's established partnerships and diverse applications for its EV charging services indicate a robust market presence and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming earnings announcement may reveal disappointing financial results, creating concern among investors about the company's performance in a competitive industry.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements could lead to decreased investor confidence if actual performance does not align with expectations.

Potential communication issues, as the press release does not provide any specific guidance or metrics to be aware of prior to theearnings call

FAQ

When will Blink Charging announce its Q4 2024 results?

Blink Charging will announce its Q4 2024 results on March 13, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Blink Charging conference call?

You can access the conference call via the Blink Charging website or by dialing the provided phone numbers.

What time is the Blink Charging Q4 2024 results call?

The results call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025.

Where can I find the Blink Charging livestream?

The livestream can be found on the Blink Charging website under the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page.

Is there a way to replay the Blink Charging conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until April 12, 2025, using the provided phone numbers and conference ID.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Bowie, MD, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Blink Charging Co.





(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will announce its fourth quarter and year end 2024 results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, following the close of the financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at





www.blinkcharging.com







,



and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:









https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/52059









To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 575904.





A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 12, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52059.





About Blink Charging









Blink Charging Co.





(Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446







Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266



