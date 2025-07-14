Blink Charging Co. Acquires Zemetric and Appoints Harmeet Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Blink Charging acquires Zemetric, enhancing its EV charging solutions; Harmeet Singh appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Blink Charging Co. announced the acquisition of Zemetric, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure company, aimed at enhancing its offerings for fleets and high-utilization destinations. Set to close by July 11, 2025, the deal will integrate Zemetric's reliable and interoperable charging solutions with Blink's existing technology. Harmeet Singh, founder of Zemetric, will become Blink's Chief Technology Officer, joining other key members of Zemetric in leadership roles at Blink. The acquisition reflects Blink's commitment to building a smarter, connected charging ecosystem and driving profitability while facilitating the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of Zemetric enhances Blink Charging's portfolio with innovative technology solutions for EV charging, particularly for fleets and high-utilization sites.

Harmeet Singh's appointment as Chief Technology Officer brings significant industry experience, which may strengthen Blink's competitive position in the electric vehicle charging market.

Zemetric's successful first-year performance indicates strong potential for synergistic growth following the acquisition, aligning with Blink's goals for profitability and a connected charging ecosystem.

The addition of Zemetric team members to Blink’s leadership supports organizational growth and expertise in intelligent energy management and charging solutions.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Zemetric, while potentially beneficial, may indicate Blink's reliance on external companies for innovation and technology solutions, raising concerns about its own in-house capabilities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, which introduces uncertainty regarding the completion and potential financial implications for Blink if the acquisition does not close as planned.

Blink's leadership changes, including the appointment of Harmeet Singh as CTO, could be seen as a risk, as it may disrupt the existing company culture and strategic direction.

FAQ

Who is Harmeet Singh?

Harmeet Singh is the Founder & CEO of Zemetric and has been named the Chief Technology Officer at Blink Charging.

What is the purpose of Blink Charging's acquisition of Zemetric?

The acquisition aims to enhance Blink's portfolio with innovative charging solutions tailored for fleets and high-utilization sites.

What is Zemetric known for?

Zemetric is recognized for its innovative charging infrastructure solutions that simplify the transition from ICE to EV with interoperability at its core.

When is the transaction expected to close?

The acquisition is anticipated to close on or before July 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What impacts will the acquisition have on Blink Charging?

The acquisition will strengthen Blink's offerings by incorporating Zemetric's technology and expertise in intelligent energy management and EV charging.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLNK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLNK forecast page.

$BLNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 02/04/2025

Full Release





Harmeet Singh Named Chief Technology Officer









Bowie, Md., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the equity of Zemetric, a charging infrastructure company with tailored solutions for fleets, that can extend intelligently to multi-family and high-utilization destination sites. The transaction is expected to close on or before July 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Zemetric solutions are designed to be highly reliable with interoperability at core.





Founded in Silicon Valley by a team of transport electrification veterans in 2022, Zemetric simplifies charging with market-leading hardware, software and service solutions that are designed and built to be interoperable and highly reliable to scale electrification. Zemetric delivered results exceeding baseline projections in its first year of commercial launch.





“Zemetric is a future-ready organization with innovative tech solutions and expertise in high-utilization EV charging and intelligent energy management,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The Zemetric team has consistently delivered innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of fleets and commercial customers. We are particularly excited about adding Zemetric’s intelligent and flexible L2 product to our lineup. Zemetric is a natural fit for our portfolio as we continue building a smarter, more connected charging ecosystem and steer towards profitability.”





Commenting on the acquisition, Harmeet Singh, Founder & CEO of Zemetric said, “We are proud to have created a charging company that focused on making the ICE to EV transition an easy button for our customers, and we look forward to writing the next chapter with the electrification-first team at Blink.”





The founding team of Zemetric will join Blink in roles that will add to its current leadership team.





Harmeet Singh will be the new Chief Technology Officer. Prior to founding Zemetric, Harmeet served as a technology leader at companies such as Shell and Greenlots and will bring his depth of industry experience to Blink as the company navigates an open charging ecosystem.





Bonnie Datta, Co-founder and CCO at Zemetric will be join the team as Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations. Kapil Singhi, Co-founder and Engineering Head will assume a senior role in global charger development.





Leading up to the acquisition, Blink underwent a comprehensive search process supported by energy transition-focused search firm Brightsmith Group.







About Blink Charging









Blink Charging Co.



(Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit



https://blinkcharging.com







Contacts:







Blink Media Contact







Felicitas Massa







PR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea







IR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 446



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.