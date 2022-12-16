Blink Charging (BLNK) to Launch New Products at CES 2023

Blink Charging BLNK recently announced that it will launch five new charging products at CES 2023.

The announcement follows the launch of its charging products like the MQ 200, HQ 200 and 30kW DC Fast Charger at the LA Auto Show in November and the release of the newly built Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App in October.

BLNK also announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in the United States in October to boost domestic manufacturing.

Blink Charging’s latest product releases will help the company to significantly boost the electrification of fleet vehicles and make charging more accessible for EV drivers living in multifamily buildings.

Blink Charging’s New Products to Boost Prospects

Blink stock has lost 51.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 23.4%.

All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to have brought recession to the U.S. market, as reflected by the mass employee sacking by major tech giants like Meta Platforms, Twitter and Microsoft.

The technology sector is bearing the brunt of the macro-economic uncertainty as reflected by the crash in share prices of Blink Charging and its electronic vehicles (EVs) peers ChargePoint CHPT and EVgo EVGO.

ChargePoint shares have lost 34.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry’s fall of 26.9%.

EVgo is a chief competitor of Blink Charging as an EV charging company that provides competitively priced EV charging services to customers. EVGO shares have tumbled 33.7% in the year-to-date period.

However, an uptick in demand across the automotive domain for EVs as economies reopened and lockdowns were lifted might have acted as a tailwind.

This is reflected in the positive share price movement of Blink Charging peer Beam Global’s BEEM share price movement.

Beam Global shares have returned 0.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Automotive-Original Equipment industry.

An increase in sales of EV transportation led to a rise in the need for additional charging infrastructure. This contributed to Blink Charging’s top line in the third quarter of 2022. It reported revenues of $17.25 million, which surged 169% from the year-ago quarter.

BLNK, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is likely to benefit from improving demands for EVs. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Per the International Energy Agency, global EV sales are expected to soar from 3 million vehicles in 2020 to about 25 million vehicles in 2030, courtesy of growing awareness about lowering carbon footprint to counter global warming.

A favorable legislative environment to adopt zero-emission EVs, both nationally and globally, might have favored the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s top line. The Biden government recently approved the first-round funding of $900 million for the nationwide development of EV charging infrastructure through its Inflation Reduction Act.

Moreover, positively impacting the EV industry is the CHIPS and Science Act, which is helping to solve the U.S. semiconductor supply chain issue and boosting EV production and sales.

As a result, Blink Charging decided to increase its production capacity in the United States to benefit from the positive social and economic environment the company is operating in amidst such an economic crisis globally.

