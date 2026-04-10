Blink Charging (BLNK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $0.57, moving -3.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 61.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.15 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.2 per share and a revenue of $110.55 million, representing changes of +68.25% and +6.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 33.33% increase. Blink Charging presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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