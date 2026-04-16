Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $0.67, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

The stock of company has risen by 18.7% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.15 million, indicating a 1.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.2 per share and a revenue of $110.55 million, indicating changes of +68.25% and +6.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 33.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blink Charging is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.