Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $1.15, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 39.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.32 million, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Blink Charging is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLNK in the coming trading sessions

