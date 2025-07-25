Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Blink Charging (BLNK) ended the recent trading session at $1.12, demonstrating a -3.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.11 million, down 24.5% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and a revenue of $110.23 million, representing changes of +6.56% and -12.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blink Charging is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

