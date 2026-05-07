Is Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Blink Charging (BLNK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blink Charging is one of 596 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLNK's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BLNK has gained about 28.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 15%. This shows that Blink Charging is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Extreme Networks (EXTR). The stock has returned 41.4% year-to-date.

For Extreme Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blink Charging belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 80.9% so far this year, meaning that BLNK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Extreme Networks falls under the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Blink Charging and Extreme Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.