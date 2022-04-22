Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $21.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Blink Charging is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 122.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.28 million, up 181.79% from the year-ago period.

BLNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $31.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25% and +49.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blink Charging currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.