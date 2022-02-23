Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $22.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.99 million, up 144.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blink Charging currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

