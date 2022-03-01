Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $24.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.99 million, up 144.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blink Charging is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.