Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Blink Charging (BLNK) reached $0.94, with a -0.27% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.14, marking a 7.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.01 million, indicating a 28.1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and a revenue of $130.77 million, representing changes of +21.31% and +3.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blink Charging presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

