Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $13.70, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.55 million, up 127.38% from the prior-year quarter.

BLNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.81 per share and revenue of $52.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.12% and +149.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blink Charging currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.