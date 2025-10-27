Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Blink Charging (BLNK) was down 5.7% at $1.82. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.86%.

The stock of company has risen by 26.97% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blink Charging in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting a 31.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.31 million, up 20.31% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $112.43 million, representing changes of -6.56% and -10.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Blink Charging is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, placing it within the top 3% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

