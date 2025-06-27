Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $0.92, moving -8.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 36.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.55%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.11 million, indicating a 24.5% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.57 per share and a revenue of $110.23 million, indicating changes of +6.56% and -12.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Blink Charging is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLNK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

