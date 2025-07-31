Blink Charging (BLNK) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Blink Charging (BLNK) was down 2.53% at $0.97. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.15% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blink Charging will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.15, reflecting a 16.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.68 million, down 22.78% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $113.42 million, indicating changes of +11.48% and -10.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.85% higher. Right now, Blink Charging possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

