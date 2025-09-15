Blink Charging (BLNK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Blink Charging (BLNK) was up +1.49% at $1.36. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

The stock of company has risen by 42.54% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blink Charging in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Blink Charging is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.31 million, showing a 20.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $112.43 million, indicating changes of -6.56% and -10.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.37% lower. Blink Charging currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.