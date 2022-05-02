Blink Charging (BLNK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $19.43, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 28.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Blink Charging is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 122.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 million, up 187.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $31.87 million, which would represent changes of -25% and +52.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blink Charging is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.