Blink Charging (BLNK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $27.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, down 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.28 million, up 181.79% from the prior-year quarter.

BLNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $31.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25% and +49.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.46% lower. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.