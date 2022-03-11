Blink Charging (BLNK) Incurs Q4 Loss, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Blink Charging BLNK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 45 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 39 cents. However, the figure was broader than the loss of 24 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Blink Charging reported revenues of $7.9 million in the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.79%. The top line improved by $5.5 million from $2.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, Blink Charging’s revenues were primarily driven by increased demand for its global EV Charging infrastructure and higher service revenues.



The positive momentum can be attributed to the factor that Blink continued to win multi-year contracts from property owners in high-density areas throughout fiscal 2021. In the fourth quarter, the company contracted or sold 3,733 commercial and residential chargers and raised the number of commercial Blink-only charging stations by a whopping 253% from the year-ago quarter.



Blink Charging’s shares have fallen 5.2% year to date, against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s return of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer & Technology sector has declined 15.7%.

Blink Charging Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blink Charging Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blink Charging Co. Quote

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, Blink Charging’s total revenues were aided by both the product revenue and service revenue segments.



Product sales in the fourth quarter were $5.7 million, up a staggering 214% from the year-ago quarter. Sales in this segment increased as demand for the company’s commercial charters, DC fast chargers and residential chargers increased. Product revenues were positively impacted by the Blue Corner acquisition.



Service revenues skyrocketed 271% year over year to $1.8 million. The growth in service revenues can primarily be attributed to greater utilization of the company’s chargers, increased number of chargers in the Blink network and positive traction from the Blink Mobility Rideshare program.



Blink Charging’s gross profit in the reported quarter was $1.4 million, up 223%, driven by a strong performance from both the product and service revenue segments.



However, rising operating expenses in the fourth quarter impacted the company’s bottom line growth drastically. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $20.5 million, soaring 147% year over year.



As a result, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at a loss of $9.1 million compared with a loss of $7.1 million in the year-ago period. However, adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 174 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and marketable securities totaled $174.8 million compared with $186.7 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Blink Charging currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Computer & Technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Avnet AVT.



Currently, Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The long-term earnings growth rate stands at 14.52%.



Broadcom shares have fallen 5.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s and the Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 16.1% and 15.7%, respectively.



The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, stands at 29.08%.



AMD shares have fallen 26% year to date, compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s and the Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 16.1% and 15.7%, respectively.



Avnet has a Zacks Rank #1 and a long-term earnings growth rate of 28.80%.



Avnet shares have fallen 3%, compared with the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry’s decline of 10.7%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.