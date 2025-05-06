Blink Charging (BLNK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Blink Charging (BLNK) reached $0.73, with a +1.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.95%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.87%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Blink Charging will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.14, signifying a 7.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.01 million, indicating a 28.1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $130.77 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.31% and +3.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Blink Charging holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

