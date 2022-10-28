Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Blink Charging as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.49, down 36.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.55 million, up 127.38% from the year-ago period.

BLNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.81 per share and revenue of $52.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.12% and +149.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

