Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $21.53, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Blink Charging will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, Blink Charging is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.79 million, up 101.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.43 per share and revenue of $46.24 million. These totals would mark changes of -8.33% and +120.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

