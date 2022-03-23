Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $26.41, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Blink Charging will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, down 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.28 million, up 181.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $31.3 million. These totals would mark changes of -25% and +49.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.46% lower within the past month. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

