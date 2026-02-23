Blink Charging (BLNK) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Blink Charging (BLNK) was down 1.94% at $0.66. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 24.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.09, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $28.76 million, showing a 4.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $105.21 million, representing changes of -6.56% and -16.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blink Charging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

