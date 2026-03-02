Blink Charging (BLNK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $0.67, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. On that day, Blink Charging is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $28.76 million, indicating a 4.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $105.21 million, indicating changes of -6.56% and -16.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Blink Charging holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

