Blink Charging (BLNK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Blink Charging (BLNK) was down 3.34% at $0.69. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.55 million, showing a 1.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $109.13 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.56% and -13.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Blink Charging is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 27, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

