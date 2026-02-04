Blink Charging (BLNK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $0.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.51%.

The stock of company has fallen by 12.25% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blink Charging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.55 million, indicating a 1.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $109.13 million, which would represent changes of -6.56% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blink Charging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

