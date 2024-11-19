Blink Charging announces relationship with Tower Management Service

Blink Charging (BLNK) has announced its relationship with Tower Management Service. This collaboration is well underway and includes the completed installation of 53 state-of-the-art EV charging stations at 12 Tower locations throughout New Jersey.
