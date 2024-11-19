News & Insights

Blink Charging announces relationship with Tower Management Service

November 19, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Blink Charging (BLNK) has announced its relationship with Tower Management Service. This collaboration is well underway and includes the completed installation of 53 state-of-the-art EV charging stations at 12 Tower locations throughout New Jersey.

