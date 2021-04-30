Blink Charging and General Motors Ink EV Charging Agreement

Drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles (EVs) from General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon have an easier time finding places to plug in and recharge. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and GM announced today that Blink Charging's EV recharging network will now be available as a part of GM's Ultium Charge 360 experience.

Addressing the collaboration, Blink CEO Michael D. Farkas said:

We are starting to see the results of years of work in our industry to move transportation toward full electrification. Blink will continue to work to make the EV charging experience as simple and familiar as possible for EV drivers. This will drive significant traffic to both Blink-owned and host-owned Blink locations, will considerably boost utilization rates, as well as attract new EV drivers.

Earlier this week, GM revealed Ultium Charge 360, which the company says will "integrate charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps, and other products and services to simplify customer charging experience." According to Travis Hester, GM's chief EV officer, "Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience -- whether it's community-based or road-trip charging."

Besides Blink Charging, GM has partnered with other leading EV charging companies like ChargePoint, EV Connect, and EVgo, which will soon merge with the SPAC Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition.

Interest in EV charging has grown considerable recently as it has become a major focus of the President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, which aims to add 500,000 charging stations nationwide. Illustrating the renewed focus on EV charging, the Department of Energy recently announced $34 million in funding to encourage EV charging development.

