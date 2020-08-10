Blink (BLNK) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Blink Charging Co. BLNK is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 13. In the last reported quarter, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 25.9%.



The stock outperformed earnings estimates thrice and missed once in the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 4%.

Blink Charging Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Blink Charging Co. price-eps-surprise | Blink Charging Co. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained stable at a loss of 10 cents per share over the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.26 million, implying an increase of 75% from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

The company reported strong first-quarter revenues. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter due to strength in its products.



Product revenues are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter driven by increased deployments of charging stations. Its strategy of deploying multi-port charging stations is expected to have resulted in lower cost per port and thereby improved gross margins in the quarter to be reported.



In addition, the company made persistent efforts to expand international footprint by deploying electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across buildings owned by Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. in Israel. It also expanded the business to other Latin American and Caribbean markets. This is expected to have helped the company drive top-line growth.



Markedly, it signed many partnerships to further empower its position in the EV charging infrastructure space. It inked a multi-year agreement in Chile with ElectroChile SpA for joint promotion and deployment of the Blink IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging equipment across that country.



The partnerships have been further increasing the adoption of electric vehicles and driving the company’s top line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Blink this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Blink has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



Deere & Company DE has an Earnings ESP of +4.64% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. A has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Home Depot, Inc. HD has an Earnings ESP of +17.13% and a Zacks Rank #2.

