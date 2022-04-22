Bling stocks are approaching 2020 pain level

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - China is emerging as a bigger headache than Russia for bling companies. Luxury conglomerate Kering reported a 21% year-on-year rise https://www.kering.com/assets/front/documents/Kering_Press%20release_Q1%2022_21%2004%2022.pdf in first-quarter sales on Thursday. Yet revenue at its star brand Gucci, which represents half of the group’s total and is popular in China, grew only 13%, triggering a 6% share price fall. Lockdowns in large Chinese cities including wealthy Shanghai are partly to blame. Besides the obvious shop closures, the quarantines are disrupting online sales as logistical centres are also shut. This makes it harder for Kering and its rivals to use e-commerce to offset lost physical sales.

There may be more bad news to come. If China persists with draconian closures to fight Covid-19, this will hurt bling companies more than the Ukrainian crisis. Sales of luxury goods in China were 66 billion euros in 2021 https://www.bain.com/globalassets/noindex/2022/bain_brief_a_year_of_contasts_for_chinas_growing_personal_luxury_market.pdf, 21% of the global total. Russian purchases, now hit by sanctions, represent at best 4%. Shares in Europe’s top 10 luxury groups are down 17% on average this year. That’s worryingly close to the 24% fall over the same period of 2020, when the pandemic had just emerged and much of the world was in quarantine. Betting on a quick rebound looks premature. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Zhihu pays high price for its escape to Hong Kong

Fallen UK tech star can expect more lowball bids

Inflation sours Danone’s improved growth

KKR gives Aussie dealmaking $15 bln booster shot

Netflix flickers

(Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.